Yoga Day celebrations on INS Vikramaditya

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 21st June 2022 9:34 pm IST
Kochi: Southern Naval Command personnel perform yoga to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, onboard Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant, in Kochi, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Karwar: Navy personnel and crew perform yoga to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, onboard INS Vikramaditya in Karwar, Karnataka. (PTI Photo)
Karwar: Navy personnel and crew perform yoga to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, onboard INS Vikramaditya in Karwar, Karnataka. (PTI Photo)
Karwar: Navy personnel and crew perform yoga to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, onboard INS Vikramaditya in Karwar, Karnataka. (PTI Photo)
Karwar: Navy personnel and crew perform yoga to celebrate the 8th International Day of Yoga, onboard INS Vikramaditya in Karwar, Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

