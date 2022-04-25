Yoga event at Safdarjung Airport in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 25th April 2022 12:41 pm IST
Yoga event at Safdarjung Airport in Delhi
New Delhi: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Union MoS for Civil Aviation Gen. V.K. Singh (retd) lead the mega Yoga event 'Yog Prabha', at Safdarjung Airport runway, in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. About 500 people of the ministry took part in the Yoga event. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia with Union MoS for Civil Aviation Gen. V.K. Singh (retd) interacts with media after the mega Yoga event ‘Yog Prabha’, at Safdarjung Airport runway, in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. About 500 people of the ministry took part in the Yoga event. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia leads the mega Yoga event ‘Yog Prabha’, at Safdarjung Airport runway, in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. About 500 people of the ministry took part in the Yoga event. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
