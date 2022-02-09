Yogi Adityanath knows who fired at me in UP: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a dig at Uttar Prradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and said that chief minister knew who fired at him (Owaisi) a few days ago.

Owaisi was addressing a rally in UP’s Asmoli, claiming that those who fired at him were decedents of Nathuram Godse. He went on to say that these were the same people who killed Mahatma Gandhi, and continue to disrespect Dr BR Ambedkar and the Indian Constitution.

The Hyderabad MP took a dig at Yogi Adityanath and said, “Baba claimed that he has eliminated crime for good, and that all the Mafia have gone away. Baba, don’t you know the miscreants who fired at me?” he asked.

Owaisi further remarked that such people don’t have faith in the rule of law.

The MP also said that such people believe in bullets and not the ballot. He then referred to a statement by Yogi Adiyanath urging the MP to be careful while delivering speeches.

“I will not speak according to you, but I will speak for the youth. I will speak of hope and not fear. You will run out of bullets, and I will continue to speak,” he said.

It is to be noted that on February 3, Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy was shot at by two right-wing goons while he was on his way to New Delhi after addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh.