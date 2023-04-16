Yogi announces 3-member judicial panel to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed

Officials said that 17 police personnel assigned in the security of Atiq and his brother have been suspended.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-member judicial commission that will probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in presence of the police and the media on Saturday night.

The state has been put on high alert and senior officials, led by Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad are rushing to Prayagraj to supervise the situation.

Meanwhile, the Internet has been shut down in Prayagraj, while some reports suggested that the BJP workers burst crackers in Kanpur.

