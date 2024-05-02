You can now stay at lavish home of Janhvi Kapoor; know how

Chennai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, has decided to share her cherished childhood abode with the world. Nestled in the heart of Chennai, this iconic house holds a special place in Janhvi’s heart, as it was the very first property acquired by her legendary mother, Sridevi.

Airbnb has launched Icons, a new category of experiences hosted by renowned figures from various fields, on Thursday, May 2. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is among the first 11 Icons, offering an overnight stay at her family home in Chennai, where guests can learn her beauty secrets and taste her favorite South Indian dishes.

Image Source: Airbnb

How To Book Janvhi Kapoor’s Home

Bookings will be open on May 12, and this stellar retreat awaits your arrival. You can visit the official Airbnb website for more details.

Janhvi Kapoor sums it up beautifully: “My most cherished childhood memories are of spending summers with my family at our coastal oasis in Chennai, India. This home has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share that same feeling with my fans. Which is why for the first time ever, I’m opening our home up to a few guests to have the full Kapoor family experience. That means a lot of relaxing—eating South Indian food, doing yoga, and trying my mother’s natural skin care recipes. I can’t wait to share it all with you.”

Image Source: Airbnb

“This home in Chennai holds a special place in my heart as I spent many of my childhood summers here with my dear family. Up until now, it’s been sort of our little coastal secret. You see the estate has never even been in pictures, so if you come, you’ll be one of the first guests to not only look upon it, but also stay here. “

“You’ll enjoy a wonderful dinner of some of my favorite South Indian dishes like Ghee Podi Rice, Andhra Biryani, Pesarattu Dosa, and Palkova. My mouth is watering thinking about it,”

Image Source: Airbnb

Image Source: Airbnb

Image Source: Airbnb

Image Source: Airbnb

Image Source: Airbnb

Image Source: Airbnb

Image Source: Airbnb

Image Source: Airbnb

Image Source: Airbnb

About Janhvi’s Chennai mansion

Chennai mansion was the first ever house that the late Sridevi bought after she got married to Boney Kapoor. Even though the house comprised artifacts and paintings from across the world, the family had to shut down the house due to leakage and maintenance issues. But after Sridevi’s demise, Boney Kapoor got the house renovated in 2022.

Janhvi gave a sneak peek into her home in a show-around to Vogue India in 2022. The mansion includes Boney’s Chennai office, a plush living area, one of Sridevi’s first paintings, a “secret room,” a memorabilia wall with the family’s old pictures, a TV room, Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor’s paintings that they made during the lockdown, and a tastefully done bathroom.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi which is slated to release on 31st May and she is also set to make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 which also stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.