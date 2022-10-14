'You could still have been CM if...': Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday told former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray that he would have retained the chief minister’s post in the state had he sought help from veteran politician Chhagan Bhujbal during the crisis that emerged out of a rebellion within the Sena.

“Uddhav Thackeray should have sought the help of Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP leader) when Shiv Sena’s 15 MLAs deflected from the party. He’s the master of such scenarios. Had you contacted him, you could’ve still been the CM of Maharashtra,” former Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said.

Uddhav Thackeray stated that if Chhagan Bhujbal wouldn’t have left Shiv Sena, then he would have become the Chief Minister.

Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar were present on the occasion of the 75th birthday of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, where ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ was celebrated at Shanmukananda Auditorium in Mumbai.

“If Bhujbal had not left shiv Sena he could have become CM from Shiv Sena,” said Uddhav.

Also Read Akhlaq lynching: Court convicts BJP leader Sangeet Som for violating govt order

“For everything we have to go to the court, This is like the second battle of independence which we all have to fight together,” he added.

Earlier today, Pawar stated that “Uddhav Thackeray should have sought the help of Bhujbal when shiv Sena 15 MLAs deflected from the party he is a master of such a scenario you could have been CM of Maharashtra now also.”

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year. This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP from MVA.

Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

The two groups are contesting over “bow and arrow” symbol of Shiv Sena which has been frozen by the Election Commission ahead of the East Andheri and has given them new names and new symbols.