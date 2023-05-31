You have no idea what defines an Olympian: Vijender Singh supports wrestlers

Olympic medallist and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Wednesday slammed those standing against the wrestlers’ protest saying they do not know the difficulties that go into the making of an Olympic champion.

Speaking to reporters at the AICC headquarters alongside Congress MP Deepender Hooda, Singh detailed that a wrestler starts their journey from an akhada and then goes on to the district, state and national meets before representing the country in the Olympics.

“The ones treating the protesting wrestlers badly should try and get medals themselves and then speak,” he said.

Also Read SKM calls for nationwide protest on June 1 in support of wrestlers

Singh’s remarks come a day after the protesting wrestlers went to Haridwar threatening to discard their medals in river Ganga. However, they were stopped by farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had gone to Har ki Pauri to protest the inaction against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexually harassing women female grapplers.

According to Singh, such a state of affairs would lead to the deterioration of sports in the country. “Mothers will stop sending their daughters for sports after these allegations,” he told reporters.

VIDEO | “Mothers will stop sending their daughters for sports after these allegations and it will further lead to deterioration of sports in the country,” says boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh on wrestlers' protest. pic.twitter.com/xP8aH1KPTR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 31, 2023

The minister would have been suspended from his position, if this had happened during Congress’ rule, he added.

The wrestlers who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building during its inauguration. They were detained before being released later.

Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against the WFI president. While the first FIR relates to allegations by the minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty.