‘You mean so much to me’: Shami’s social media post goes viral

Mumbai: Indian pacer Mohammad Shami has become the top wicket taker bowler of ICC World Cup 2023 and has won the golden ball at the tournament. The cricketer is being praised across the globe for his performance during the World Cup and is making the waves currently.

Shami recently shared a picture with his ailing mother and prayed to his recovery. His Ammi was hospitalised because of dizziness and anxiety on the day of the final match between India and Australia. The cricketer became emotional after hearing that her mother has been hospitalised and he penned down an emotional note on X which is now going viral.

Mohammad Shami wrote, ”You mean so much to me Mum. Hope you’re feeling better very soon.” The cricketer in his post mentioned that his mother matters a lot to him and is hopeful that she might be feeling well. Earlier, Indian pacer’s mother said that her prayers are with him and was hopeful that India will win the World Cup 2023.

You mean so much to me Mum. Hope you’re feeling better very soon. pic.twitter.com/zxa8Lp08aE — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 22, 2023

Indian won the 10 matches in a row before losing in the final of the ICC World Cup. Aussies clinched the trophy but there are various Indian players who won hearts with their performances during the tournament and Shami is one among them. Mohammad Shami took 24 wickets in the tournament and broke several records.

On the personal front, Shami and his estranged wife are involved in a bitter legal battle with each other currently.