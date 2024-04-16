‘You’ll be hurt, you’ll be in pain, life goes on’: Sania Mirza

Hyderabad: Learn how to bounce back strongly just like Sania Mirza. Despite experiencing significant turmoil in her personal life, she is actively seeking ways to uplift herself, her motivational social media posts are proof of it.

Following her official divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza has been using her Instagram to spread messages of positivity and resilience. Despite the tumultuous situation, she has handled it with grace and dignity, garnering support and admiration from fans across India and Pakistan.

In her latest Instagram story, Sania shared a touching quote by Mufti Menk, that reads, “You’ll be hurt, you’ll be in pain. Your heart will be broken. You’ll fall. That’s part of life. But as long as you get hold of yourself and get back up again, you’ll be fine. Don’t waste time. Don’t dwell too long on your mistakes. Learn from them and keep going. Life goes on.”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who married in 2010, parted ways in 2023. Shoaib’s announcement of his third marriage with Lollywood actress Sana Javed in January this year came as a surprise to many. Amidst that, Sania’s family confirmed her divorce.

Well, Sania is definitely inspiring countless individuals to face life’s challenges with courage and optimism.