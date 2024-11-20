You’ll go to jail for Lagcherla conspiracy: Telangana CM Revanth to KTR

Hyderabad: Strongly criticising Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) for attempting to obstruct the land acquisition for the proposed Pharma Village in Kodangal constituency, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy warned that KTR would “certainly go to jail” for allegedly conspiring to attack government officials in Lagcherla.

“I’m just watching you run here and there to stop the land acquisition. But finally, you’ll have to stop here. How far will you run?” Revanth asked, addressing a public meeting during the “Praja Palana Vajrotsavalu” held in Vemulawada temple town, Rajanna-Sircilla district, on Wednesday, November 20.

Revanth questions KCR

Revanth Reddy also questioned KCR’s actions, asking whether he had not acquired land for the construction of Mallanna Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, and other reservoirs under the Kaleshwaram Project, which displaced thousands of farmers.

He also pointed out the acquisition of 14,000 acres for the construction of Pharma City near Shamshabad Airport. He questioned how industries could be established without acquiring land for such purposes.

Government to amend land values for farmers’ benefit

Revanth Reddy announced that he had instructed all district collectors to amend the land values by increasing them three-fold, ensuring that farmers could willingly alienate their lands for building projects and industries during land acquisition.

“On one hand, we are trying to bring policies that will help the farmers during land acquisition, and on the other hand, Harish Rao and KTR are trying to obstruct our projects,” he said.

Revanth Reddy clarified that the state government aimed to acquire only 1,100 acres across four villages in Kodangal constituency, in lands that were so uncultivable that even lizards would not lay eggs there.

Revanth’s warning to Harish Rao

In a stern warning to Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, the chief minister demanded an explanation regarding the construction of a farmhouse by the latter on an island in the middle of the Ranganayaka Sagar reservoir, which had been acquired by the BRS government for the construction of the reservoir. Revanth Reddy questioned how Harish Rao had managed to usurp the land and build a farmhouse with a 360-degree view of the waterfront.

Telangana govt to provide sarees to women

Revanth Reddy also announced that women in the state would be given two sarees each year, produced by women’s self-help groups. The initiative aims to support weavers in the state, with the production target set at 1.30 crore sarees annually. The sarees will be made from a blend of polyester and cotton.

Revanth Reddy later offered prayers at the Rajarajeshwara temple.