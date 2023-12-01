Young Bihari teacher kidnapped, forced to marry captor’s daughter

In a shocking incident, Gautam Kumar, a young teacher was kidnapped by 3-4 persons right in front of the school where he works and forced to marry his kidnapper’s daughter. The incident happened in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Wednesday.

This was yet another incident of ‘Pakadwa Vivah‘, a practice very common in rural Bihar, wherein unmarried men are forced to marry women against their choice at a gunpoint.

Kumar had recently cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission and was posted at Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Vaishali district. After his kidnapping, his distraught parents protested by blocking the road following which a search operation was initiated.

When Kumar’s family learned about the marriage, they were stunned and promptly registered an FIR. They blamed Rajesh Rai, one of the kidnappers, whose daughter, Chandini, was married off to the young teacher.

Last year 29-year-old Vinod Kumar, who works as a junior manager, was thrashed and then forced to marry a woman in Pandarak area in Patna.

Earlier, a veterinarian was married off in a similar way after he was tricked to check on a sick animal. The incident happened in Begusarai district.