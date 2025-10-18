Young fan’s blissfulness over Virat Kohli’s autograph melts hearts

For any sports fan, meeting their idol is unforgettable. One young fan’s joy reached another level when the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time), Virat Kohli, signed his autograph, sending him into pure euphoria.

A heartfelt video of the elated young boy celebrating the moment, rolling on the green, wide grass, has gone viral on social media platforms, capturing the hearts of netizens.

One user says, “Moments like these remind us why cricket is more than just a sport in India-its emotion.”, while another says, “No amount of negative PR can snatch this from Virat Kohli.”

Kohli, who had recently returned to India after four months in London with family, landed in Delhi earlier this week.

The Indian cricket team will schedule to play their first ODI with Australia in Perth, starting from October 19. The upcoming series is much-awaited to see return of both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The duo had stepped away from Test cricket in May and had last represented India during the triumphant Champions Trophy, eight months ago.