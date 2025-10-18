Young Pakistani model Romaisa Saeed dies in tragic car crash

Faisalabad: Rising Pakistani model and popular TikToker Romaisa Saeed has tragically passed away following a fatal road accident near Faisalabad, as per various Pakistani media reports.

The young model sustained severe injuries in the accident a few days ago and was admitted to a nearby hospital, where she reportedly remained under intensive care. Despite doctors’ efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, leaving fans and the fashion community in deep shock.

Romaisa, who gained popularity at a young age for her striking looks and graceful presence, was considered one of the promising new faces in Pakistan’s fashion industry. She also enjoyed a large following on TikTok and Instagram, where her videos and style content earned her widespread admiration.

News of her untimely demise has triggered an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and fellow creators offering condolences and prayers for her family.