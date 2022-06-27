Young Telangana sportspersons felicitated by state dignitaries

Hyderabad: The Chief Secretary to the state government Somesh Kumar congratulated Esha Singh who won the gold medal in the International Shooting Sport Federation held in Germany.

Meeting Somesh Kumar in Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan on Monday, Esha Singh was facilitated for her stellar performance in a shooting event.

In another event, Minister of Sports and Youth Services V Srinivas Goud met cyclist Ashirwad Saxena, who won the bronze medal in the 28th Junior Asian Track Cycling Championships. the minister congratulated the young man and wished him a better future.

In a press note released on Monday said, K Dattakreya, general secretary of Telangana cycling association said, “I am very glad to inform you that Ashirwad Saxena of Telangana State secured Bronze medal in 4,000 meters Team Pursuit of Junior Category of 41st Senior at 28th Junior Asian Track Cycling Championship at New Delhi.”

Ashirwad Saxena also secured silver and bronze medals in the National Track Cycling Championship that was held in Jaipur. “It is a matter of great pride that he achieved such success and remained as only one from Telangana to have that distinction. The boy has a great future ahead and is a professional cyclist to be watched,” said the release.

Ashirwad is a 16-year-old student of the 11th standard. He took to professional cycling three years back and has been performing well since then.