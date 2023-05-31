Young women volleyball player dies of heart attack in Karnataka

Mangaluru: A 24-year-old national level woman volleyball player hailing from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district died of heart attack at a hospital here on Wednesday.

The deceased identified as Saliyath was a former student of SDM College in Ujire.

Hailing from Padangady Poyyegudde, Saliyath, who got married a year ago was residing with her husband at Chikkamagalur. She was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru after she suffered chest pain and died at the hospital, sources said.

Also Read Telangana: Trainee constable dies of heart attack in Karimnagar

Saliyath had represented the state at the national level volleyball tournament held at Allahabad and had played a crucial role in securing second spot for the state team. She had also won many medals for her outstanding achievement during her college days.