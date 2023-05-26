Telangana: Trainee constable dies of heart attack in Karimnagar

The deceased, Ranu Singh, 45, working with the Hyderabad city police, was undergoing training at the Police Training College in Karimnagar district.

Representative image

Hyderabad: In yet another case of sudden death, a trainee head constable died of a heart attack in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The deceased, Ranu Singh, 45, working with the Hyderabad city police, was undergoing training at the Police Training College in Karimnagar district.

After complaining of chest pain to college officials, Ranu collapsed all of a sudden. The college staff rushed him to the district headquarters hospital where he was referred to a private hospital due to his deteriorating health condition.

Ranu Singh breathed his last on Thursday.

