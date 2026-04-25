Your weekend watchlist: 27 new OTT titles to stream

Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and it is time to update your OTT watchlist. This week brings an exciting lineup of new releases across multiple streaming platforms. From thrilling survival stories and psychological horror to animated spin-offs and sports dramas, there is something for everyone. Here is a curated list of movies and series to binge this weekend.

Weekend Watchlist

Netflix

Apex – English, Telugu, Tamil & Hindi – Movie

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 – English, Telugu, Tamil & Hindi – Series S1

Sonic 3 The Hedgehog – English – Movie

Sold Out On You – Korean – Series S1

Tagusari Bros. – Japanese – Series S1

Nukkad Naatak – Hindi – Movie

Nee Forever – Tamil – Movie

Untold: The Shooting At Hawthorne Hill – English – Documentary

Yiya Murano: Death At Tea Time – Spanish – Documentary

Hulk Hogan: Real American – English, Telugu, Tamil & Hindi – Docu-Series S1

Prime Video

Alpha Men Love Vengeance – Kannada & Telugu – Movie

From – English – Series S4

Happy Raj – Tamil & Telugu – Movie

The Whisper – Spanish, Telugu, Tamil & Hindi – Movie

Safe House – English – Movie

Mension House Mallesh – Telugu – Movie

Lechindi Mahila Lokam – Telugu & Tamil – Movie

Kevin – English – Series S1

Ambalamukkile Visheshangal – Malayalam – Movie

The Gilgo Beach Murders – English – Docu-Series S1

Jio Hotstar

Prathichaya – Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Hindi – Movie

In A Violent Nature – English – Movie

Patriot: Legends Hangout – Malayalam – Documentary

ZEE5

Band Melam – Telugu – Movie

Jerax – Kannada – Series S1

The Kerala Story 2 – Hindi – Movie

ETV WIN