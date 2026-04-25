Your weekend watchlist: 27 new OTT titles to stream

Check out the latest OTT releases this weekend with 27 must-watch movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 25th April 2026 2:16 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The weekend is here, and it is time to update your OTT watchlist. This week brings an exciting lineup of new releases across multiple streaming platforms. From thrilling survival stories and psychological horror to animated spin-offs and sports dramas, there is something for everyone. Here is a curated list of movies and series to binge this weekend.

Weekend Watchlist

Netflix

  •  Apex – English, Telugu, Tamil & Hindi – Movie
  •  Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 – English, Telugu, Tamil & Hindi – Series S1
  •  Sonic 3 The Hedgehog – English – Movie
  •  Sold Out On You – Korean – Series S1
  •  Tagusari Bros. – Japanese – Series S1
  •  Nukkad Naatak – Hindi – Movie
  •  Nee Forever – Tamil – Movie
  •  Untold: The Shooting At Hawthorne Hill – English – Documentary
  •  Yiya Murano: Death At Tea Time – Spanish – Documentary
  •  Hulk Hogan: Real American – English, Telugu, Tamil & Hindi – Docu-Series S1

Prime Video

  •  Alpha Men Love Vengeance – Kannada & Telugu – Movie
  •  From – English – Series S4
  •  Happy Raj – Tamil & Telugu – Movie
  •  The Whisper – Spanish, Telugu, Tamil & Hindi – Movie
  •  Safe House – English – Movie
  •  Mension House Mallesh – Telugu – Movie
  •  Lechindi Mahila Lokam – Telugu & Tamil – Movie
  •  Kevin – English – Series S1
  •  Ambalamukkile Visheshangal – Malayalam – Movie
  •  The Gilgo Beach Murders – English – Docu-Series S1

Jio Hotstar

  •  Prathichaya – Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Hindi – Movie
  •  In A Violent Nature – English – Movie
  •  Patriot: Legends Hangout – Malayalam – Documentary

ZEE5

  •  Band Melam – Telugu – Movie
  •  Jerax – Kannada – Series S1
  •  The Kerala Story 2 – Hindi – Movie

ETV WIN

  •  Soul Trip – Telugu – Talk Show S1

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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 25th April 2026 2:16 pm IST

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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