You’re f**cking crazy, everybody hates you: Trump tells Netanyahu in heated call

US President Donald Trump reportedly unleashed an expletive-filled tirade at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Monday, June 1, demanding that Israel halt a planned military operation in Beirut.

Hours later, Trump claimed Netanyahu had “turned his troops around” after the intervention.

According to Axios, citing unnamed US officials, Trump was furious over Israel’s continued military actions and at one point told Netanyahu, “You’re f***ing crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

Another source told the publication that Trump repeatedly pressed Netanyahu over the planned operation, asking, “What the f*** are you doing?” One official described the conversation as Trump having “steamrolled” the Israeli leader.

The reported confrontation ended with Netanyahu agreeing to pull back the operation, according to Axios. “Bibi said, ‘OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of,’” one official was quoted as saying.

Hours later, Trump publicly claimed credit for stopping the strike.

“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The call came as tensions surged following Israel’s attacks in Lebanon and Iran’s threat to end negotiations with Washington over the conflict. Earlier, Netanyahu had warned that Israel would strike “terror targets” in Beirut if Hezbollah continued attacks on Israeli territory.

Trump also said he had spoken with representatives of Hezbollah and secured assurances that attacks on Israel would cease.

“I also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers. Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY,” he wrote.

The developments unfolded against the backdrop of a fragile truce that has been under strain after weekend exchanges of strikes involving the United States and Iran.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued its military campaign in Lebanon, with Israeli forces carrying out their deepest incursion into the country in 26 years over the weekend.

(With PTI inputs)