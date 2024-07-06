Youth attacked after returning to fetch water for ailing mother in UP

A young man was assaulted by a group of Hindutva followers in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district upon knowing his religious identity.

According to the FIR lodged, the victim Zubair, had come with his ailing mother for treatment in Aligarh.

After admitting his mother Namreen in Malkhan Singh Hospital in #UttarPradesh's #Aligarh for intestine surgery, Zubair s/o Arif had gone to take water for his thirsty mother when he was stopped by Ravi, Kishan and two other unknown, who then inquired about his name and took… pic.twitter.com/b1sfGLI0U5 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 6, 2024

The mother asked her son to get some water. When Zubair was returning, he was intercepted by Ravi, Kishan, and two others whose names are not mentioned in the FIR, who Inquired about his name.

Knowing that Zubair belongs to the Muslim community, they took him to the hospital’s terrace and started assaulting him.

A video has surfaced of the incident in which Zubair is begging his attackers to let him go.

The video immediately went viral on social media platforms. Police registered a case on July 5 under the new criminal laws under Section 115, and 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, against the four. Investigations are underway.

Also Read Another man lynched to death in UP over ‘theft’, locals protest

On June 19, a Muslim man was lynched to death by an angry crowd on suspicion of a theft. The incident occurred in Aligarh’s Mama Bhanja locality.

The deceased Mohammed Farid alias Aurangazeb was attacked after he was coming out of a house belonging to one Mukesh Mittal.

Mittal’s son Rohit saw Farid running towards the main gate. Mistaking him to be a thief, Rohit, his family members, and people in the area attacked him with lathis. Faird was also kicked and punched in the face.

Attacks and reports of lynching have sharply increased since the National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, formed its government for the thirdconsecutive time on June 4.