Youth Congress attacks BJP office in Hyderabad over Priyanka Gandhi remarks

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office at Nampally on Tuesday, January 7, after the Youth Congress hurled stones at the BJP office to protest inappropriate comments of BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri against Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi.

While a BJP worker was injured in the incident, the party workers targeted Congress workers and chased them away in the presence of police.

At noon, Youth Congress leaders charged towards the BJP office from Nampally main road. The police tried to stop them but the Congress workers reached the BJP office gate and hurled eggs and tomatoes.

The police pushed away the Congress party workers. The BJP workers who were in the office came out carrying sticks and tried to attack Congress workers in an attempt to chase them away.

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Biduri had made inappropriate remarks against Priyanka Gandhi, following which the Youth Congress planned to lay siege to the BJP office at Nampally in protest against the statements.

“Lalu said in Bihar that he would make roads like Hema Malini’s cheeks, but he lied, he could not do it. I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks,” Bidhuri is heard saying in a purported video, which went viral on social media. However, he later posted a message on X expressing regret if his comments hurt anyone and claimed that his remarks had been misconstrued by some for political gains.

After the confrontations, security has been tightened and more police personnel have been deployed at the BJP office and Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress party headquarters.

