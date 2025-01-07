Youth Congress attacks BJP office in Hyderabad over Priyanka Gandhi remarks

When the Congress workers hurled stones and eggs at the BJP office, the cadre in the office came out carrying sticks and tried to attack Congress workers, in an attempt to chase them away.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 7th January 2025 2:14 pm IST
Congress lays siege to BJP office in Hyderabad one worker injured
Youth Congress lays siege to BJP office in Hyderabad one worker injured.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office at Nampally on Tuesday, January 7, after the Youth Congress hurled stones at the BJP office to protest inappropriate comments of BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri against Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi.

While a BJP worker was injured in the incident, the party workers targeted Congress workers and chased them away in the presence of police.

At noon, Youth Congress leaders charged towards the BJP office from Nampally main road. The police tried to stop them but the Congress workers reached the BJP office gate and hurled eggs and tomatoes.

The police pushed away the Congress party workers. The BJP workers who were in the office came out carrying sticks and tried to attack Congress workers in an attempt to chase them away.

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Biduri had made inappropriate remarks against Priyanka Gandhi, following which the Youth Congress planned to lay siege to the BJP office at Nampally in protest against the statements.

Also Read
Congress slams Ramesh Bidhuri over his remarks on Priyanka Gandhi, seeks apology

“Lalu said in Bihar that he would make roads like Hema Malini’s cheeks, but he lied, he could not do it. I assure you that just as we made the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all the roads in Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks,” Bidhuri is heard saying in a purported video, which went viral on social media. However, he later posted a message on X expressing regret if his comments hurt anyone and claimed that his remarks had been misconstrued by some for political gains.

After the confrontations, security has been tightened and more police personnel have been deployed at the BJP office and Gandhi Bhavan, the state Congress party headquarters.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 7th January 2025 2:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button