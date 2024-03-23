Youth found dead in central Kashmir’s Budgam, family allege murder

Family members of the deceased have requested police to investigate the circumstances that led to his death.

Srinagar: A youth was found dead on Saturday, near his home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district. The family alleged murder.

Officials said that the body of 23-year-old Shabir Ahmad Jehrah was found near his home in mysterious circumstances in Gogjipathri village of Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district on Saturday.

Officials said that the body was removed from the spot and would be handed over to the family for last rites after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Family members of the youth have alleged that he was murdered. They have requested police to investigate the circumstances that led to his death.

Police have registered a case and investigation is underway to explore all possibilities that led to the death of the youth.

