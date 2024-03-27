Youth has understood BJP can’t provide employment: Priyanka

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the issue of unemployment, saying the youth has understood that the BJP cannot provide employment and her party has a concrete plan for providing jobs to them.

Citing the India Employment Report 2024 released by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Institute of Human Development (IHD), Gandhi pointed out that out of the total unemployed people in India, 83 per cent are youth.

“The share of educated youth in the total unemployed was 35.2% in 2000. In 2022, it has almost doubled to 65.7%,” she said.

“On the other hand, the Prime Minister’s Chief Economic Advisor is saying that ‘the government cannot solve the problem of unemployment’,” the Congress general secretary said.

This is the truth of the BJP government, she added.

“Today every youth of the country has understood that BJP cannot provide employment. Congress Party has a concrete plan to provide employment to the youth,” she said.

Gandhi also listed the facets of the Congress’ plan in dealing with the issue such as the guarantee that 30 lakh vacant government posts will be filled immediately.

“Apprenticeship of Rs 1 lakh per year would be given to every graduate/diploma holder,” he said.

The Congress will usher in a new strict law that will come against paper leaks, she pointed out.

Gandhi also pointed out the Congress’ guarantee of social security to gig workers and setting up a national fund of Rs 5,000 crore for start-ups.

“The Congress government will strengthen the hands of the youth of the country through an employment revolution. Youths are the future of the country. If they are strong then the country will be strong,” she asserted.

The Congress has been attacking the government on issues of price rise and unemployment and has held it responsible for people’s problems.