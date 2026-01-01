Youth killed in knife attack in broad daylight in UP’s Kushinagar; 1 held

The victim was identified as Nishant Singh alias Shaktiman, a native of Ambapur Tola in Naukatola village.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st January 2026 12:31 pm IST
Representational image

Kushinagar: A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed with a cut in his throat in a mob attack in broad daylight here, police said on Thursday.

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing that took place during an altercation on Wednesday near Judwaniya village under the Kasya Police Station.

According to the police, Nishant had gone to Judwaniya, a short distance from his village, where he got into an argument with some local youths, who allegedly assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled.

Nishant was rushed to the community health centre, which referred him to the Kushinagar Medical College. Doctors there declared him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said the key suspect, Naushad Ansari, has been arrested, and a hunt for others was on.

Meanwhile, a large police force was deployed in the village to ward off more confrontations.

