Youth thrashed in Bihar for ‘supporting’ Nupur Sharma

6th July 2022
Patna: A Hindu youth was thrashed in Bihar’s Arrah city by around two-dozen people for reportedly supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

The victim, identified as Dipak Kumar, was having tea with another person named Rais at a roadside eatery on Tuesday. During their conversation, Kumar claimed to have said that he supported Nupur Sharma’s statement in a Facebook post. When Rais asked him not to support Sharma which Kumar refused, an altercation broke out between the two.

Rais soon called around two-dozen of his friends, who brutally threshed Kumar.

The SHO of the town police station, however, said that the incident was not triggered by Kumar supporting Nupur Sharma.

“The duo knew each other and had an old monetary dispute. The victim has not registered any FIR,” the SHO said.

