Youths disrupt Rajnath’s speech; man raises slogan in favour of Akhilesh, detained

Ballia (UP): Some youths here disrupted the election speech of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the issue of Army recruitment and a man was detained after he raised a slogan in favour of opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav during the rally.

The minister was addressing the rally at Banshi Bazar when the youths disrupted his speech and claimed that recruitment in the Army is on hold for three years now. To it, Rajnath replied that the process is underway.

When they did not relent, Rajnath told them that things turn wrong when politics is brought in (Netagiri se baat bigad jaati hai).

“I have full understanding of the problem. Due to the Covid pandemic, this problem cropped up. This is for the first time we are facing such a pandemic. Entire world is appreciating India for the way Narendra Modi worked in this situation,” he said.

Later, when his address was about to end, a man raised a slogan “Garibon ka masiha, Akhilesh Yadav zindabad”.

When some BJP workers headed towards the man, Singh from the dais told them to leave him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tiwari said that the man was identified as Angad Yadav and has been detained. He is being questioned, the police officer said.