YouTube channel operator booked for morphed video of Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad: A YouTube channel operator has been booked for allegedly uploading a morphed video of actor Chiranjeevi portraying him with a bald head and an unhealthy appearance, accompanied by false claims that he had lost 60 kilograms due to an unknown illness.

The case stems from a complaint filed by advocate Ramakrishna Miryala, a resident of Kamalapuri Colony, with the Jubilee Hills police on May 21. The complainant alleged that the channel “moviemystery-u7z” deliberately created and circulated the manipulated visuals along with fabricated statements about the actor’s health. He described the claims as baseless and malicious, and said they were not supported by any authentic medical source or official confirmation.

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Miryala further alleged that the channel was created with the intent to damage Chiranjeevi’s reputation, cause emotional distress among his fans and attract viewership through sensational content. He submitted screenshots, video details and channel information as part of his complaint.

Since the allegations were non-cognisable in nature, the police referred the matter to the court. On May 25, following court permission, Jubilee Hills police registered a case under Section 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace. Police are now in the process of seeking details of the channel from YouTube to identify and apprehend the accused.