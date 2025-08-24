YouTuber builds mini metro subway for his cats, video goes viral

Hyderabad: At a time when street dog issues in Delhi highlight the struggles of animals in our cities, stories of compassion and creativity shine brighter. While many people are worried about how animals live on the streets, some pet owners are showing love in very creative ways. They do not just feed or shelter their pets, they also find new ways to make them happy.

A Metro Subway for Cats

Chinese YouTuber Xing Zhilei, known as Xing’s World, has surprised everyone by building a working metro subway for his cats. His creation has tunnels, platform doors that open with the train, a moving train, and even an escalator.

In a short video he shared, his cats can be seen calmly sitting and traveling inside the train while funny announcements welcome the “passengers.”

The project took Xing four months to finish. He got the idea after his fans asked him to create something bigger than the cat house he made earlier. The hardest parts were making the train and platform doors open at the same time and designing a small escalator. Xing used his engineering knowledge to solve these problems.

The video quickly went viral and crossed 400,000 views. People praised his hard work and creativity.

More Than Just a Subway

This is not Xing’s first project. Earlier, he built a cat house with a Cybertruck, a spa, a supermarket, and a theater. He even built 100 shelters for stray cats in just two days. With every project, Xing shows that love for animals can be expressed through both care and creativity.