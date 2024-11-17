YouTuber Dhruv Rathee challenges politicans to improve State

Popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee tagged Aditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) and challenged him to make Maharashtra stronger and developed. Rathee recently uploaded a video explaining the concept of the “Mission Swaraj” initiative which focused on key areas for the state’s progress.

In his video, Rathee dared Maharashtra’s politicians to undertake developmental agendas such as improving the healthcare sector, education and agriculture. He vowed to vote and contribute to any political person and political party who accepts and works towards these objectives.

Eight key points

Training farmers; soil analysis, Seeds banks, and local markets

Establishing rainwater harvesting

Offering quality free education

Providing free health services

Ensuring clean air and water

Ensuring the protection of the citizen and his/her property

Encouraging local small business owners

Creating employment opportunities for all

Aditya Thackeray accepts challenge

Accepting Dhru Rathee’s challenge, Aditya Thackeray said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was already undertaking similar goals till their government was overthrown. MVA consist of Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Aditya Thackeray wrote on X, “Mission Swaraj: exactly what we had embarked on as MVA, and was stopped by this regime. Accepting the challenge, not just because it’s a challenge worth accepting but also because it is exactly what we seek to do, and what our state needs.”

Mission Swaraj: exactly what we had embarked on as MVA, and was stopped by this regime.

Accepting the challenge, not just because it’s a challenge worth accepting but also it is exactly what we seek to do, and what our state needs.



चला महाराष्ट्र, हे पण करून दाखवूया ! Challenge… pic.twitter.com/02h9K8wF7X — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 15, 2024

Subsequently, Rathee released a video on social media stating “Aditya Thackeray has accepted our challenge!.”

Aditya Thackeray has accepted our challenge! Write down your suggestions in the comments below #MissionSwaraj pic.twitter.com/byOji0JVjL — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) November 15, 2024

This move has created a lot of excitement which Thackeray himself has accepted to ensure that the spotlight returns to developmental concerns in the build-up to the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled on Wednesday, November 20.