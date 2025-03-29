YouTuber finds shocking items in Bollywood celebs trash cans

Mumbai: We all love Bollywood stars, right? From what they wear to what they eat, we’re always curious about their lives. Their homes are usually very private, and we hardly ever get to see what’s happening behind those big gates.

But one bold content creator decided to do something crazy — he checked the trash cans outside celebrity homes in Mumbai! And guess what? What he found inside totally shocked the internet.

A guy named Sarthak Sachdeva made a video where he walked around Mumbai, opening dustbins outside famous actors’ houses. The video is now viral on Instagram.

Salman Khan’s Trash

Outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments, Sarthak found something pretty normal — just a sack of rice. Nothing too exciting there.

Ajay Devgn’s Boozy Surprise

Next, he went to Ajay Devgn’s house. Here, the trash had chocolate wrappers, tobacco packets, and even a bunch of empty alcohol bottles. That part definitely made people raise their eyebrows.

Akshay Kumar’s Award in the Bin?!

But the most surprising thing? Outside Akshay Kumar’s home, Sarthak found coconut shells, a script — and even an award! Yes, an actual award was thrown in the trash. People online were shocked and called it disrespectful.

He also stopped by Sachin Tendulkar and Shraddha Kapoor’s houses. Their dustbins had water bottles, boxes, earphones — and even a pair of AirPods.

From rice sacks to fancy gadgets, this trash tour gave fans a peek into the unexpected lives of their favorite celebs — all through garbage!