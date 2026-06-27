YouTuber Iqra Kanwal trolled for linking Bollywood song to Allah

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani YouTuber and social media influencer Iqra Kanwal has landed in the middle of an online storm after a clip of her talking about a Bollywood song resurfaced on social media.

In the video, Iqra can be seen speaking about the song Sunn Le Zara from the Bollywood horror film 1921. While explaining what she felt about the song, she said that the lyrics sounded like “Allah Taala insaan se conversation kar rahe hain,” meaning as if Allah was speaking to a human being.

She then went on to sing a few lines from the track, which talk about love, presence and feeling someone close to the heart. While Iqra appeared to be sharing her personal interpretation of the song, the internet did not take it lightly.

Soon after the clip resurfaced, several social media users criticised her, saying that connecting a romantic Bollywood song with Allah was inappropriate. Many felt that such comparisons should be avoided, especially when the subject involves religion.

For the unversed, Iqra Kanwal is one of Pakistan’s popular digital creators and is best known for being part of the family YouTube channel Sistrology. The channel enjoys a massive fan following for its family vlogs, lifestyle content and daily updates.

However, this time, the conversation around Iqra is not about her vlogs but about a comment that has divided social media. While some users slammed her choice of words, others felt the clip was being blown out of proportion because it appeared to be an emotional reaction to a song.

The controversy once again shows how quickly some clips can return to the internet and put influencers under public scrutiny. For creators with millions of followers, even a casual comment can turn into a full debate when religion, entertainment and social media come together.