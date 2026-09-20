YouTuber Vaishnavi’s brother arrested for her husband’s murder

Hyderabad: The Nizamabad police has arrested Gandham Santosh, the prime accused in the murder of C. Hari Babu, the husband of late YouTuber Gandham Vaishnavi, said reports on Sunday, September 20.

C Hari Babu, who was out on bail after being accused of murdering his wife, was hacked to death in Nizamabad on September 17, the police said.

Santosh has been sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

Hari Babu, his mother Lakshmi and his two brothers were arrested for Vaishnavi’s March 17 murder in Korutla. They were later released on bail.

Hari Babu and his mother reportedly shifted to Nizamabad. Santosh had allegedly attacked him with a knife before fleeing in a car.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nizamabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B Prakash had said then, “This is a revenge murder. Vaishnavi’s brother Santosh and his associates attacked Babu with sickles and fled the place.”

According to the Deccan Chronicle, the case was registered at the Nizamabad II town police station because the deceased and his family were staying at Sainagar Colony in Nizamabad.

Special teams traced Santosh near the Nizamabad Bypass road on Saturday and managed to apprehend him. “He was trying to reach the railway station to travel to Visakhapatnam, where his mother-in-law lives,” said an official.

Commissioner Sai Chaitanya said to the Deccan Chronicle that police teams were on the trail of the other accused in the

murder case.