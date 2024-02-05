You’ve lost courage to contest polls: PM Modi takes dig at Oppn

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, launched a blistering attack on the Opposition over the current state of polity in the country.

Lamenting the ‘pitiable’ state of the Congress-led Opposition, the Prime Minister said that their ‘negative and destructive’ politics is responsible for their state of affairs in the current political set-up.

“They have failed to take up the responsibility as Opposition. They will continue to sit in the opposition, and it seems they are prepared for it,” Modi said.

Ridiculing the main Opposition party for its ‘dwindling’ fortunes in successive elections, Modi said that after the coming Lok Sabha polls, Congress will be seen seated in the “visitors’ gallery”.

In a scathing attack on nepotism and ‘parivaarvad‘ in politics, apparently directed at Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister slammed the top Congress leadership for trying to “launch and re-launch the same person” without any tangible results.

Recalling the exit of some of the top leaders from the Congress such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and others, Modi said that many leaders were “sacrificed” for the sake of one person.

“In its effort to launch and re-launch one person, the Congress made other tall leaders scapegoats and let the party slip into oblivion,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also said that he always advocates a good and robust Opposition, but it is sad to see that they have lost the courage to contest elections.

“In the election year, the Opposition could have come up with some constructive agenda to corner the government, but it failed miserably,” Modi said.

Further lashing out at the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that many Opposition members are contemplating their seats this time in a bid to confirm their seats.

He said that “sensing trouble”, many are having double thoughts about contesting the Lok Sabha polls and are now thinking of entering the Parliament via Rajya Sabha.

Modi also accused the Congress of trying to pull the Centre’s leg even on progressive policies and advised it to keep national interest above its own.

“Congress is stuck in a cancel culture. It wants everything cancelled. It says cancel Make in India, cancel Vocal for Local and Vande Bharat… I’m surprised. Because of its hate politics, the country’s achievements are getting cancelled,” Modi said.

‘Abki baar 400 paar’

Expressing confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get more than 400 seats and the BJP will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Modi said the third term of the government was not too far.

“At the most 100-125 days are remaining,” he said, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Abki baar,” Modi said, and BJP members joined him in unison to say “400 paar”.

He said some opposition leaders were keen to change their parliamentary seats, while some others were planning to move to Rajya Sabha.

“I appreciate the resolution the opposition has taken. Every word of their speeches has confirmed my confidence and that of the country that they have resolved to stay there (in the opposition) for a long time,” Modi said and blamed the Congress for the opposition’s present condition.

“For several decades you were sitting here (in the treasury benches), but now you have resolved to stay there (opposition benches) for several decades.

Modi said that the Budget Session was a good opportunity to make some constructive suggestions, but the opposition members have let go of a good chance.

“You have left the country disillusioned… Leaders have changed but the same tune continues,” he said.