Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 and controversies are going hand in hand. From heated arguments inside the house to shocking revelations outside, the drama doesn’t seem to end. And now, the latest controversy involves not one but three popular contestants Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Ashnoor Kaur who have reportedly been banned by one of India’s biggest production houses, Yash Raj Films (YRF).

In one of the recent episodes, the trio was seen discussing “fake PR” in Bollywood and even mentioned YRF’s recent romantic film Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. They claimed that the viral videos of audiences crying in theatres after watching the film were actually PR stunts.

During the conversation, Gaurav Khanna asked if the viral reactions were genuine, to which Mridul Tiwari responded, “People were even told to go and do all that.” Shocked by this, Gaurav questioned further, while Ashnoor Kaur agreed that the videos were indeed part of a PR strategy. She went on to call Saiyaara a “one-time watch.”

Soon after the episode aired, social media was flooded with claims and reports that YRF had decided to ban the three contestants for their remarks. However, there has been no official confirmation or statement from Yash Raj Films so far.

Looks like we’ll have to wait and see how this controversy unfolds!