YS Sharmila detained in Delhi amid protest against BRS-led Telangana govt

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila was detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday morning in the middle of a protest against the Bharat Rashtra Smaithi (BRS)- led Telangana government.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, Sharmila, mobbed by photographers, is shepherded into an unmarked white vehicle by female police personnel while she along with her followers raises slogans of “KCR down, down”.

On Monday, Sharmila had planned to hold a ‘peaceful march’ from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament to highlight alleged irregularities in the southern state’s Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, which is a multi-purpose irrigation project on the Godavari river in Bhupalpally district of Telangana.

“I will walk from Jantar Mantar to Parliament to let the entire country realise the magnitude of the scam and our tireless fight in the last two years. The project cost was escalated from Rs 38,500 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore but yesterday, BRS minister claimed only 1.5 lakh acres of land were irrigated. This shows Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show,” she told reporters in Hyderabad.

Sharmila also held a ‘silent protest’ in Hyderabad last week near a statue on the city’s Tank Bund Road – over crime against women in the state.

Police said the protest violated rules and she and other members of the YSRTP were detained and removed while Sharmila was later shifted to her residence.