YS Sharmila gets warm reception in Kalwakurthi assembly constituency

Hyderabad: The founder president of YSRTP YS Sharmila on Monday received a warm reception at Yellikal village of Kalwakurthy mandal of the same constituency. Speaking on the occasion, she alleged that CM KCR had only cheated the people of the state in his eight year long rule.

She said that the politics of KCR was full of self interest. She mocked that KCR would come out of his house whenever there is an election in the state and added that the CM was coming out of his residence since there is a by-election in Munugodu assembly constituency. She said that the CM was now promising to fulfill the promises made by him before the last assembly elections by keeping in view of the by-elections. She claimed that the CM would not return to the people after the elections and confine himself to his farm house. She asked KCR as to why he did not implement the schemes promised by him.

She claimed that there was hardly any section of the society that was not cheated by the CM. She told the people that she had founded her party in order to keep the promises made to the people of the state. She promised the people that they would implement all the promises made to the people of the state after coming into power.