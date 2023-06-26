YS Sharmila lashes out at KCR

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party president Sharmila on Sunday lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and alleged that the ruling party MLAs had eating commissions earned from Dalita bandhu scheme like vultures.

Sharmila said that the state had once again entrusted the responsibility to identify the beneficiaries of the Dalits bandhu scheme to the ruling party MLAs. Sharmila said that KCR was afraid that the MLAs would revolt against his corruption. She demanded that the selection of eligible candidates should be done under the supervision of the district collector in all districts.

Sharmila alleged that KCR was a traitor to the Telangana movement and added that the state government was not taking care of the families of the martyrs. She also alleged that KCR was pretending to be in love with the martyrs out of fear of defeat.

She said that the sacrifices of the martyrs was priceless and added that KCR was conspiring to shower love on him while mocking that the state government was not able to find out the names of the 1500 martyrs , who sacrificed their lives for the cause of separate Telangana state.