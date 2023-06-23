YS Sharmila rubbishes rumours of taking over as AP Congress chief

Hyderabad: YSRTP president Y S Sharmila on Friday rubbished claims of certain news publications that reportedly stated her accepting the post of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee as its chief.

Calling it false news, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party president also denied receiving any proposal to accept a Rajya Sabha ticket from the Karnataka Congress party.

Sharmila clarified she is committed to the cause of Telangana and would continue to fight for the people of the region.

“I was always in Telangana and will be in Telangana till my last breath. I request speculators to stop making paper plans about my future and instead write about the issues pertaining to the people of my state Telangana and highlight the misrule and massive corruption of KCR, his family and his party members,” she tweeted

“My future lies in Telangana and with its people,” she added.