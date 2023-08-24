YSR Congress opposes Uniform Civil Code; BRS yet to clarify stand

Hyderabad: The BJP-led NDA government is anticipated to encounter significant challenges in the Rajya Sabha while attempting to legislate on the issue of a uniform civil code. Given that the BJP and its allies lack a clear majority in the Rajya Sabha, they will have to seek the support of regional parties.

However, the Andhra Pradesh ruling YSR Congress Party, with nine members in the Rajya Sabha, has unequivocally announced its decision not to back the uniform civil code, potentially complicating the bill’s passage for the BJP.

The YSR Congress Party, under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, is steadfast in its stance against supporting a uniform civil code. Party leaders assert that the BJP’s pursuit of a uniform civil code aligns with their ideological agenda, and they are resolute in their stance against backing such legislation. This development adds to the uncertainties surrounding the Rajya Sabha’s composition, creating apprehensions within the central government about the fate of the uniform civil code.

While the YSR Congress Party’s decision marks a significant roadblock for the BJP, other regional parties are also withholding their support for a uniform civil code. The Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, as well as NDA allies such as the National People’s Party, Mizoram National Front, and National Democratic Progressive Party, have expressed opposition to the proposed uniform civil code.

In Telangana, the ruling BRS party is yet to make a formal declaration regarding its stance on the uniform civil code issue. Party officials state that a decision will only be made once the Centre submits a draft uniform civil code. They emphasize the necessity of a thorough review before taking a stance.

Meanwhile, religious leaders, led by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, met with Chief Minister KCR and urged him to oppose the uniform civil code. Despite widespread unrest among Muslims regarding the issue, KCR’s reluctance to definitively oppose the code has led to disappointment among the community. The uncertainty surrounding the BRS government’s position has raised questions about its proclaimed secularism and its commitment to the interests of the Muslim population.

The Centre recently introduced three new bills in Parliament, encompassing amendments to IPC rules and bills pertaining to the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s affirmation of the government’s interest in implementing a Uniform Civil Code, the Law Commission is yet to submit a report after soliciting public opinion.