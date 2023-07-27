YSR Congress to vote against no-confidence motion

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will vote against the no-confidence motion brought by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

YSRCP leader V. Vijayasai Reddy announced on Thursday that the party will support the Centre and vote against the motion.

“How does bringing a no-confidence motion help the country? Trying to weaken the Central government at this time of disturbance in Manipur and 2 hostile neighbours is not in the national interest. It is the time to work together not against each other,” Vijayasai Reddy tweeted.

YSRCP, which has 22 MPs in Lok Sabha, has extended support to the Central government in Parliament for passing key Bills during the last four years.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party is not part of the NDA or the opposition alliance.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday admitted the no-confidence motion and said he will inform INDIA about the schedule for discussion.