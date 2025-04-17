YSR Congress welcomes Supreme Court’s Waqf Act scrutiny

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday welcomed the scrutiny of the Waqf Board Amendment Act, 2025, by the Supreme Court and termed it a step toward justice for Muslims.

YSRCP leader and former MLA M.A. Hafeez Khan expressed confidence in the judiciary and noted that the Chief Justice of India echoed the YSRCP’s concerns about the Act.

The Supreme Court, responding to the YSRCP’s petition, questioned non-Muslim inclusion in Waqf Boards and deemed the Act potentially violates fundamental rights, Khan told media persons in Kurnool.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought seven days to respond, while the Court ordered no de-notification of Waqf properties and a status quo on assets and appointments until the next hearing on May 5. Khan called this a major relief, affirming the YSRCP’s belief in a favourable verdict.

YSRCP leader criticises AP CM Naidu

The YSRCP leader criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar for aligning with the BJP’s agenda, betraying minorities.

He warned that the Muslim community is watching the TDP’s actions and urged Naidu to exit the NDA to support minorities. “YSRCP remains committed to fighting for the Act’s repeal, standing with the Muslim community. The Court’s questions reflect our stance. Justice will prevail,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, Member of Telangana Legislative Council Amir Ali Khan has expressed happiness over the Supreme Court’s observations and guidelines on the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

“The apex court’s stance has provided immense relief to Muslims nationwide, reinforcing their faith in the judiciary,” said Amir Ali Khan, who belongs to the ruling Congress.

Khan extends gratitude to Telangana’s Muslim community

Khan extended heartfelt gratitude to Telangana’s Muslim community for their massive participation in the agitation and special prayers on April 15, seeking divine intervention against the BJP government’s controversial legislation, which endangers Muslim endowment properties.

Khan led bike and car rallies in some districts, mobilising thousands of people. The campaign culminated in prayers in Hyderabad. He hailed the community’s unity and welcomed the Supreme Court’s relief as a step toward justice.

The MLC vowed to continue his efforts till the legislation is completely withdrawn.