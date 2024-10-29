YSR hadn’t distributed family assets, Vijayamma claims amid property dispute

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s widow Y. S. Vijayamma has denied that he had distributed family assets among his two children during his lifetime.

Breaking her since over the ongoing property dispute between son Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and daughter Y. Sharmila, Vijayamma wrote an open letter to admirers of YSR, as the late Chief Minister was popularly known.

Stating that she was pained over what was happening, Vijayamma said the claims by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders Y.V. Subba Reddy and V. Vijaya Sai Reddy that the family assets had been divided among Jagan and Sharmila while YSR was alive were not true.

She said, as the children were growing up, Rajasekhara Reddy had given some of his assets to his son and some to his daughter, but it was not a division of the family property.

She said Vijaya Sai Reddy, as the auditor for the family, and Subba Reddy, as their relative, knew the facts but chose to speak lies. She mentioned that Subba Reddy had even signed as a witness the MoU for the distribution of property between the two siblings.

Vijayamma backed Sharmila’s claim that YSR wanted all the family assets to be equally distributed among his four grandchildren.

“It’s a fact that Jagan worked hard as a result of which the value of the assets increased but it is also true that all assets are family properties,” she wrote.

Vijayamma said after YSR’s death, the family stayed together from 2009 to 2019. She said Jagan gave Rs.200 crore as Sharmila’s share in the dividends. “As per the MoU, Jagan would get 60 per cent of the share and Sharmila, the remaining 40 per cent. Prior to the signing of the MoU, the dividend used to be equally shared because Sharmila had an equal share according to YSR. I am privy to this, party to this, and a witness to this in the past and present.”

She revealed that two months after becoming the chief minister in 2019, Jagan proposed the distribution of assets when they were on a visit to Israel. “Subsequently, certain assets were designated to Jagan and certain others to Sharmila. This is the same MoU that Jagan quoted verbally and penned down in his own words,” she said and added that the assets that Jagan mandated to share with Sharmila, rightfully belong to her, and were not a gift.

As far as those properties that were not attached by the ED, 100 per cent of shares of Saraswati Power mentioned in the MoU, and 100 per cent share of Yelahanka property not mentioned in the MoU, are concerned, Jagan promised in word and in paper that they would be given to Sharmila immediately. While these were never transferred to Sharmila, the transfer of assets that were not in the ED attachment was also not done. Other ED-attached properties mentioned in the MOU as Sharmila’s share of Bharati Cements, Sakshi Media and Dr YSR’s home, etc should come to her after the court cases are settled.

Vijayamma said Sharmila was not involved in the business but in politics, she did whatever Jagan asked her to do. “She worked selflessly for Jagan. She had an important role in Jagan coming to power,” she added.

“For parents, it is impossible to differentiate between their children on any ground and they always extend equal love and attention to them. However, it is not easy to stay composed and silent, when one sibling is meted out injustice by another. It is my duty as the parent to stand by the side of justice and truth and rise for the cause of the victim,” wrote Vijayamma.

“I had to embark on this painstaking mission, explaining these facts patiently and objectively to you, because the lies peddled by the so-called veterans and well-wishers need to be countered and neutralized. It is my duty to come out clean on facts, for the peace of YSR’s fans and supporters who have been severely traumatised by their lies and insinuating attacks. Notwithstanding these facts, let me make it clear that they are siblings and know very well how to clear these issues and solve their problems,” she added.