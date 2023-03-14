YSR Sharmila protests in Delhi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2023 7:21 pm IST
YSR Sharmila protests in Delhi
New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila addresses the media during a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila with supporters during a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila being detained during a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila during a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
