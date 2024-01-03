YSRCP MLC C Ramachandraiah quits party, joins TDP in Andhra Pradesh

Ramachandraiah, who was elected by YSRCP MLAs, has his Legislative Council membership till 2027, which began in 2021.

Published: 3rd January 2024
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council member C Ramachandraiah on Wednesday quit the ruling YSRCP and joined the TDP in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Ramachandraiah joined TDP along with Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, who also quit the incumbent party.

“Several senior YSRCP leaders like C Ramachandraiah, Dwarakanath Reddy and D Veerabhadra Rao, besides leaders from Anantapur, Bapatla, Chirala and Parvatipuram joined TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu,” TDP said in a press release.

Naidu heartily welcomed all of them into the opposition party by placing a TDP scarf around their shoulders.

