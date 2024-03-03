YSRCP suspends MLA who met Pawan Kalyan

Srinivasulu was unhappy with the YSRCP leadership ever since it appointed Vijayanand Reddy as the Chittoor constituency in-charge, and had reportedly decided to leave the party.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd March 2024 11:42 pm IST
YCP Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu meet Pawan Kalyan
YCP Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu meet Pawan Kalyan- Twitter

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) suspended Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu after he met Jana Sena party leader and actor Pawan Kalyan on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to a statement from the ruling party’s central office, Srinivasulu has been suspended from the party on the orders of Chief Minister and party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Also Read
Andhra Pradesh: 23-yr-old Vizag photographer murdered for camera

The action came hours after the MLA met Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad.

MS Education Academy

Srinivasulu was unhappy with the YSRCP leadership ever since it appointed Vijayanand Reddy as the Chittoor constituency in-charge, and had reportedly decided to leave the party.

The Chittoor MLA is likely to join Jana Sena soon. He is said to be an aspirant for Jana Sena ticket from Tirupati constituency. Jana Sena has entered into an electoral alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the forthcoming Andhra polls.

The TDP has left 24 out of 175 Assembly seats and three out of 25 Lok Sabha seats for Jana Sena.

Pawan Kalyan announced the first list of five candidates of his party on February 24. Simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha are slated to be held in April-May.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd March 2024 11:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button