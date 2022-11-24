YSRCP will draw a blank in 2024 polls: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday predicted that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will draw a blank in the next Assembly elections.

The former chief minister said that YSRCP will suffer defeat in all 175 Assembly constituencies.

He predicted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lose the election in his constituency, Pulivendula.

Naidu’s prediction is a counter to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim that YSRCP will make a clean sweep in the 2024 polls by winning all 175 seats.

The YSRCP leader stated on many occasions that Naidu will lose the election on his home turf Kuppam.

The TDP chief claimed that the public response he received during his visit to the Kurnool district was unprecedented during his 40-year-long career. He said this has triggered tremors in YSRCP and forced it to replace presidents of eight district units of the party.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, always thinks of his share in every decision that he takes and he works only to mint money, the TDP national president maintained.

Prices of all commodities, including petrol and diesel, are skyrocketing only in Andhra Pradesh and even the prices of essential commodities and power tariffs are highest in the state, he stated.

The ‘Badudee Badudu’ programme organised by the TDP to highlight the highest tax structure in the state evoked tremendous response from the public, Chandrababu Naidu noted.

Chandrababu Naidu promised to supply power at Rs 1.50 per unit when the TDP comes back to power and also assured subsidy to the farming sector for installing solar energy systems.

”I am promising that quality seed and feed will be supplied to the farmers,” he said and remarked that if Jagan is ready to sacrifice his commission, he too can give subsidy in power and products.