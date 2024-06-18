Yumna to Hania: What Pakistani stars wore for Eid al-Adha 2024

Pakistani actresses like Yumna Zaidi, Mahira Khan, Ayeza Khan, Maya Ali, and Hania Aamir have massive followings not only in their country but also in India

Yumna to Hania: What Pakistani actresses wore for Eid al-Adha 2024
Yumna Zaidi, Hania Aamir and Dananeer Mobeen (Instagram)

Islamabad: Celebrities across various film industries observed Eid Al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, on Monday, extending heartfelt greetings to their fans worldwide. While our Indian stars wished their fans in the most beautiful ways, we couldn’t help but admire the Pakistani actresses too.

Let's take a look at what these actresses wore for Eid al-Adha 2024. From floral prints to bold outfits to unique styles, they showcased a range of stunning looks.

Let’s take a look at what these actresses wore for Eid al-Adha 2024. From floral prints to bold outfits to unique styles, they showcased a range of stunning looks.

Yumna Zaidi

Ayeza Khan

Maya Ali

Mawra Hocane

Hania Aamir

Durefishan Saleem

Dananeer Mobeen

Sara Khan

