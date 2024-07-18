Yumna Zaidi observes Muharram in Karbala, shares touching photo

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi, known for her devout religious beliefs, has once again chosen to spend Muharram in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq. The actress shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram, capturing a moment of her experience.

In the photo, Yumna is seen wearing a black chaddar and offering prayers, reflecting the solemnity of the occasion.

This marks the second consecutive year that Yumna has observed Muharram in Karbala. Last year, she visited the sacred city with her mother, sharing several photos that quickly went viral on social media.

Yumna Zaidi is celebrated for her brilliant performances in popular Pakistani drama serials such as Khushi Ek Roag, Meri Dulari, Dil Muhallay Ki Haveli, Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se, Mausam, Guzaarish, Zara Yaad Kar, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, and Pyaar Ke Sadqe. Her fame soared even higher after the success of the hit serial Tere Bin.

Currently, Yumna is starring alongside Humayun Saeed in the popular drama Gentleman.