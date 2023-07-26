Yumna Zaidi spends Muharram in Karbala, photos go viral

Hyderabad: Yumna Zaidi is a well-known Pakistani television actress. The Dil Na Umeed To Nahi actress, who rose to prominence following the success of the blockbuster drama Tere Bin, is currently spending Muhharam in Iraq.

According to Reviewit, Yumna Zaidi is a very private person. She is also deeply religious. She went to perform Umrah with her mother a few months ago, but she did not share any photos. She is currently spending the first days of Muharram in Karbala with her mother.

Her photos were shared on social media by a social media influencer who met Yumna Zaidi in Iraq. Yumna Zaidi’s mother also shared an Iraqi story. Check out the actress’ photos from the shrine of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

In the meantime, she will be seen next in the drama Gentleman, alongside the popular Humayun Saeed.