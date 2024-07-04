Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali share good news for Tere Bin fans

Islamabad: Pakistani stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, famous for their roles in the hit drama ‘Tere Bin,’ are set to delight fans once again. The beloved on-screen couple, known for their impeccable acting and chemistry, will reprise their roles as ‘Murtasim’ and ‘Meerab’ in the upcoming second season of the show, titled ‘Tere Bin 2.’

The excitement doesn’t end there. Wahaj and Yumna have a good news for all the Tere Bin fans. They took to Instagram to share thrilling news announcing their first-ever North America tour, where they will meet and greet their admirers. “Excited to see you all very soon ‘Upclose and Personal.’ Save the dates,” they wrote on Instagram.

The tour dates are as follows:

July 27th – Houston

July 28th – Dallas

August 2nd – Chicago

August 3rd – New Jersey

August 4th – Washington

Fans reacted with overwhelming enthusiasm to the announcement, eagerly looking forward to seeing their favorite stars in person. Some Indian fans expressed disappointment as they will not be able to meet Yumna and Wahaj in their country due to closure of borders currently.

Abdullah Kadwani, the producer of ‘Tere Bin,’ confirmed the show’s return on his official Instagram account on December 29, 2023. He promised that the sequel will once again highlight the incredible chemistry between Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali. The show is currently in pre-production, with the premiere date expected to be announced soon.

Fans of the show, fondly calling the lead pair “Yumhaj,” are eagerly waiting for both the tour and the new season, anticipating more memorable moments from their favorite on-screen couple.