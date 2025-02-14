Yumna Zaidi was rumoured to be dating HIM. But then this happened

Islamabad: Yumna Zaidi is one of the finest actresses in Lollywood, with millions of admirers who love her for both her exceptional acting skills and script choices. But apart from her career, she often finds herself in the spotlight for her personal life as well.

For a long time, rumors were rife about Yumna’s alleged relationship with her Ye Raha Dil co-star, Ahmed Ali Akbar. Fans even went as far as creating AI-generated wedding and reception pictures of the duo, fueling speculations further.

Ahmed himself had once confessed in an interview that he would love to marry Yumna, adding more fire to the gossip.

However, in an unexpected twist, Ahmed Ali Akbar is getting married, but not to Yumna! The actor is all set to tie the knot with Maham Batool, a lawyer and digital influencer. Their pre-wedding festivities have already begun, with pictures from Ahmed’s Qawwali Night making rounds on social media.

While many congratulated the actor, Yumna’s fans were left heartbroken. Some took to social media to express disappointment, even trolling Maham over her looks and age. However, many others stepped in to defend the couple, calling out the unnecessary negativity.